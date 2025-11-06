Groww IPO Day 2: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has opened its highly anticipated public issue for subscription. The IPO was subscribed 1.64 times on the second day on Thursday.

The price band for the offering is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share, with an issue size totaling Rs 6,632.3 crore. The IPO is structured as a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, aimed at funding growth initiatives like strengthening cloud infrastructure and investing in subsidiaries.

The IPO had garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors on Monday, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government of Singapore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue. The bankers handling the offer include JPMorgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal.

The shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 12.