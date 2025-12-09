GQG Partners Offloads Rs 676 Crore Worth Of JSW Energy Shares In Bulk Deal

US-based investment firm GQG Partners has sold shares worth Rs 676 crore in JSW Energy through an open market transaction on Tuesday, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The sale was executed by its affiliate GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which offloaded 1.52 crore shares which is about 0.87% stake at an average price of Rs 444 apiece.

Following the transaction, GQG Partners’ holding in JSW Energy dropped to 0.92% from 1.79%. Details of the buyers were not disclosed on the exchange. The stake sale comes amid recent financial headwinds for JSW Energy. Shares of JSW Energy slipped by 0.44% to close at Rs 451.60 apiece on the BSE.

In October, JSW Energy reported its consolidated net profit declined over 17% year-on-year to Rs 705 crore in the September quarter, weighed down by a surge in expenses.

It had clocked a net profit which is the profit after tax or PAT of Rs 853 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the JSW Group entity said in an exchange filing.

In the latest July-September period, the company registered a 59% year-on-year rise in total revenues to Rs 5,361 crore from Rs 3,459 crore in the year-ago period.

