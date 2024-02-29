GPT Healthcare Shares Debut At 16.2% Premium Over IPO Price
On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 215, a 15.6%% premium.
Shares of GPT Healthcare Ltd. listed at Rs 216.15 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 16.2% over their IPO price of Rs 186 apiece.
On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 215, a 15.6% premium.
The Rs 525.14 crore IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.30 times), non-institutional investors (11.02 times), retail investors (2.44 times).
Business
The company owns a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the brand name ILS Hospitals, in East India.
As of Sept. 30, 2023, it operates four multispecialty hospitals in Dum Dum, Salt Lake and Howrah in West Bengal and Tripura's Agartala, with a total capacity of 561 beds.
It provides healthcare services across over 35 specialties and super specialties, with the hospitals having integrated diagnostic services and pharmacies.
The company's average revenue per occupied bed as on September 2023 was Rs 32,979, while the bed occupancy is at 59.92%.
The company is also planning to set up two greenfield projects in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand's Ranchi, with a bed capacity of 152 beds and 140 beds, respectively.
Use Of Proceeds
The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards:
Repayment or prepayment, in part or full, of certain borrowings worth Rs 30 crore. The company has a debt of Rs 46.3 crore as on Dec. 31, 2023.
General corporate purposes.