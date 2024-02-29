GPT Healthcare Shares Debut At 16.2% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of GPT Healthcare Ltd. listed at Rs 216.15 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 16.2% over their IPO price of Rs 186 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 215, a 15.6% premium.

The Rs 525.14 crore IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.30 times), non-institutional investors (11.02 times), retail investors (2.44 times).