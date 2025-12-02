Goldman Sachs Adds Maruti Suzuki To APAC Conviction List — Here's Why

Goldman Sachs added Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. to its Asia-Pacific conviction list as the automobile manufacturer is well-positioned to benefit from an ongoing revival in domestic consumption. Maruti Suzuki India will also see the positive impact of the pay commission.

Goldman Sachs Equity Research Vice President Chandramouli Muthiah also believes that a pickup in demand for compact SUVs will be good for Maruti Suzuki India. He has projected a 6% and 11% earnings-per share estimates, respectively, for financial year 2027 and 2028.

In the upcoming auto demand cycle, Maruti Suzuki India will likely see growth in business. The automobile manufacturer is reviving its model launches after a gap of 2.5 years. It will launch Victoris SUV and eVitara.