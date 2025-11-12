Gold Wavers as Markets Await Data From US Government Restart

Gold has pulled back from last month’s record high above $4,380, with investors taking profits from a rally some feared had gone too far, too fast. In a sharp reversal, gold-backed exchange-traded funds have booked three straight weeks of net outflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But the precious metal – up more than 55% this year – remains on track for its best annual performance since 1979, supported by a number of factors including elevated central-bank buying.

Bullion’s recent rebound above $4,100 reflected a deeper unease beneath the general optimism around the government’s reopening, said Hebe Chan, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne.

“The lingering ripple effects from the longest government shutdown in US history have likely left a lasting mark, keeping safe-haven demand for gold alive despite the broader risk-on mood,” she said.

The resumption of economic data releases could also make the case for increased wagers on Fed rate cuts — a tailwind for gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

Bullion would likely consolidate further before its next push higher in 2026, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “We could see more broadening of the US equity market as flows are diverted from overbought assets, such as gold and AI names, to those that have been out of favor,” she added.

Gold was flat at $4,124.99 an ounce as of 10:21 a.m. London time. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.2%. Silver rose, while palladium and platinum were steady