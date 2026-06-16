Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold and silver prices in India rose on Tuesday after US and Iran announced an agreement to end the fourth-month long conflict that rattled global market. The uptrend in precious metals gathered pace after Washington and Tehran announced an interim agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,53,200 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,52,590 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold ticked up 0.1% $4,316.51 an ounce as of 8:00 a.m. in Singapore. Silver edged down 0.1% to $69.87, after rising 2.9% in the earlier session, reported Bloomberg.

India's gold imports rose by 34% year-on-year to $3.41 billion in May, driven by high prices of the precious metal, while silver imports dipped 86.65% during the month, according to the commerce ministry data. The government increased import duty on precious metals from 6% to 15% effective May 13. According to the data, silver imports dipped to $75.57 million during the month under review from $566.22 million in May 2025.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,52,930 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,52,720. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,52,660 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,53,370 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,53,170 and Rs 1,53,050 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 15,293 1,52,930 Mumbai 14,019 1,40,186 New Delhi 15,266 1,52,660 New Delhi 13,994 1,39,938 Kolkata 15,272 1,52,720 Kolkata 13,999 1,39,993 Chennai 15,337 1,53,370 Chennai 14,059 1,40,589 Bangalore 15,305 1,53,050 Bangalore 14,030 1,40,296 Hyderabad 15,317 1,53,170 Hyderabad 14,041 1,40,406

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,52,130 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,51,690 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,52,860 and Rs 2,52,530 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,52,330 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,51,790.

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