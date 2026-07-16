Gold, Silver Prices On July 16: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold Prices Today: The yellow metal ended at Rs 1,42,257 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, 15 July, while Silver closed at Rs 2,20,620 per kg.

Spot gold price on the US Comex was around $4,036 per ounce, down 0.38%, while silver was trading at $57.34 per ounce on the exchange, down nearly 0.17% around 8:45 am today, 16 July.

Gold prices pared early losses on Wednesday after softer-than-expected US producer inflation data for June, though gains remained capped as escalating Middle East tensions fuelled concerns over persistent inflation and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Slips To Rs 1.41 Lakh Amid Middle East Tensions, Soft US Inflation Data

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

In Delhi, gold ended at Rs 1,41,970 per 10 grams on Wednesday, while in Mumbai, the yellow metal closed at Rs 1,42,220 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, it ended at Rs 1,42,030 yesterday on MCX.

Gold prices in Chennai stood at the highest amongst the major cities across the southern part of the country, with gold closing at Rs 1,42,630 per 10 grams in Chennai.

Hyderabad closely followed it, where gold prices ended at Rs 1,42,450 on Wednesday.

Finally, in Bangalore, gold prices ended at Rs 1,42,330, the lowest amongst the South Indian cities.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: What Are 24K And 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on July 15?

Silver Prices in Major Cities in India

In the National Capital, Delhi, Silver prices ended at Rs 2,20,340 on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the white metal closed at Rs 2,20,720, while in Kolkata, silver closed at Rs 2,20,420 per kg on Wednesday.

Chennai, like in the case of gold, also had the highest price for silver yesterday at the market closing. Silver price in this city closed at Rs 2,21,360 per kg yesterday.

Hyderabad followed with Rs 2,21,070 per kg, while in Bangalore, silver price ended at Rs 2,20,890 per kg, the lowest amongst the cities across South India.

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