Gold, Silver Continue To Gain — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold and Silver continued their surge on Wednesday after a tepid range of trade last week. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,00,820 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading at Rs 99,800 per 10 gm on Tuesday. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 100,470 on June 15. The price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.

In the first week of July, the highest price that the commodity rose to was Rs 97,580 on July 7 on the back of Trump's rollout of fresh tariffs and safe haven demand. The prices had slipped to Rs 96,790 on July 9.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,00,470 per 10 gm compared to Rs 99,450 per 10 gm on Monday. The gold price in Mumbai was Rs 1,00,640 per 10 gm, against Rs 99,620 per 10 gm the previous day.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,00,720, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,00,510 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,00,930 per 10 gm.

Gold spot price was trading 0.03% lower at $3,430.01 an ounce.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was trading 0.03% higher at Rs 1,00,357 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.