Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 27

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,59,400 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,40,200 per kg around 6.30 am on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24k gold was at Rs 1,59,400 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,46,117 per 10gm. The yellow metal was down over a week by 0.3%; however, it remained up close to 57% over the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest among the top cities across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,59,120 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,58,840 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,59,580 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,58,910 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,240 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,370 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,45,860; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,45,603, Chennai at Rs 1,46,282, Kolkata at Rs 1,45,668, Bengaluru at Rs 1,45,970; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,46,089 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,40,200 per kg on Thursday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,22,185 per kg. Silver 999 fine shed around 1.7% over the past week, but the return over a year stood at 107%.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,39,770 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,39,360 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,40,470 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,39,450 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,39,960 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,40,150 per kg

Also Read: Gold Trading Strategy: Rs 1.66 Lakh In Sight? MCX Traders Eye Key Price Levels Amid 'Bullish' Outlook

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