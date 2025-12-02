Gold Prices Steady, Spot Silver Retreats From Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Spot silver was down 1.73% at $58.12, giving up gains of the previous session.
Gold prices in India were steady to Rs 1,30,780 and silver was up at 1,81,680 on Tuesday, according to the India Bullion Association as of 6:52 a.m. However, silver in the spot market fell from its record high.
Spot gold also fell on Tuesday trading around $4,250 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.
Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note earlier this month.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,30,320, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,30,550 on Tuesday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,30,650, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,30,370 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,30,930 per 10 gm.
The Dec. 25 futures rose to Rs 1,30,725 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal was $4,248.20 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price hit a fresh record on Tuesday and was trading at Rs 1,81,680 per kilogram on Dec. 2, according to the India Bullion Association. The metal had hit a record high on Monday as well after a trading outage on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange due a data-center fault adding to the ongoing supply shortage.
Dec. 25 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,82,010, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange, while Spot silver was down 1.73% at $58.12, giving up the gains of the previous session.