Gold Price Surges To New High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold price was trading at Rs 1,08,140 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 1,06,720 on Friday. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,08,000-mark, hitting a fresh record.

The rally is driven by a possible rate cut from the Fed, weakening in the dollar and the escalating tensions on the global scale.

Due to the volatility in trade, geopolitical stances and escalating tensions, there is a rise in the demand for the safe haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta. Gold futures have also hit a fresh record high.