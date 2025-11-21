Gold Price Falls To Rs 1,23,180 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,22,750, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,22,960 on Friday.
Gold prices in India fell to Rs 1,23,180 on Friday, as mixed US jobs report show a rise in unemployment offering little incentive for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
The metal fell after its Thursday's session ended 0.5% higher, trading around $4,065 an ounce. Despite from the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.
Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note earlier this month.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,23,060, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,22,800 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,23,320 per 10 gm.
The Dec. 25 futures rose to Rs 1,22,624 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal was $4,062 on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price was trading at Rs 1,54,820 per kilogram on Nov. 21, according to the India Bullion Association. This comes after the white metal for December delivery climbed by Rs 2,556, or 1.8%, to Rs 1,57,433 per kilogram on Wednesday.
Dec. 25 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,54,115, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange.