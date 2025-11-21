Gold Price Falls To Rs 1,23,180 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India fell to Rs 1,23,180 on Friday, as mixed US jobs report show a rise in unemployment offering little incentive for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

The metal fell after its Thursday's session ended 0.5% higher, trading around $4,065 an ounce. Despite from the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note earlier this month.