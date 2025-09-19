Fed Rate Cut: Gold Price Falls Further — Check Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices slipped further on Sept. 19 after the US Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity had hit a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday ahead of the meet.

In India, the prices were at Rs 1,09,530 per 10 gm on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,10,330 the previous day.

Gold recently crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark on Sept. 15, and the possible rate cut from the Fed had drove the rally. Market analysts are optimistic about the long-term prospects for gold following this decision.

According to Anuj Gupta, a market and commodities expert, the Fed’s action was largely anticipated is support a positive trend for the precious metal.

"As the labour market and inflation are still a cause of concern for the Fed, they want to keep an eye on the data. The trend of gold is looking positive for the longer term," Gupta stated. In the very near term, there might be some profit booking as the event passes off.

Amit Gupta, a senior research analyst at Kedia Advisory, cautions that the rate cut had already been priced into the market, leading to some profit-booking in gold and silver.