Gold Price Dips Below The Rs 1,22,000 Mark — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices have slipped Rs 11,600 down from its life time high. The gold prices in India today stand at Rs 121,360 on Tuesday

Gold prices had declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand. On Sunday, top economic officials from Washington and Beijing agreed on the framework of a potential trade deal, which is expected to be discussed when US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea later this week.

The previous drop in prices was led by a confluence of factors including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown were factors cited for the price drop on the gloabl scale.

Gold prices had scaled a new peak for the fifth consecutive session in the international market two weeks ago. The heightened US-China trade frictions and bets of a Fed rate cut during the upcoming FOMC have supported demand of the yellow metal, as reported by Bloomberg.