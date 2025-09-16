Gold Price Hits Record High At Rs 1,10,650 On Fed Rate Cut Hopes — Check Latest Rates

Gold prices marked a fresh record high as it crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark with prices at Rs 1,10,650 on Tuesday. The prices were at Rs 1,09,820 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. Gold recently crossed the Rs 1,09,000 mark and since then, the yellow metal surged to over Rs 1,09,800 to hit the previous record.

Expectations of a possible rate cut from the Fed also drove the rally. The escalation of geopolitical tensions globally has pushed the demand for the yellow metal higher. Due to the volatility in trade and escalating geopolitical tensions, there is a rise in demand for the safe-haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta.

"For this week, we are expecting that gold and silver may trade with positive bias on the expectation of cutting interest rates and weakness in dollar," he added.