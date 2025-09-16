Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; NCC, Transrail Lighting Shares Price In Focus
Follow the blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need.
Stock Market Live Update: Transrail Lighting Share Price
Transrail Lighting shares were trading in the green after the company won a large transmission line contract worth Rs 421 crore. The transmission line order marks the EPC company's entry into another country in Africa.
The company has received orders worth Rs 3,500 crore so far in this fiscal, indicating a 78% jump year-on-year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live Update: NCC Shares Rise Over 2%
The shares of NCC rose over 2% in trade so far compared to a 0.19% advance in the Nifty 50.
The company received Rs 2,090 crore order for the construction of Barnar Reservoir from the Bihar water resource department.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Opens Flat
The benchamark indices opened flat today whith names like Mahinda & Mahindra, Hero Moto and Adani Enterprises holding up the Nifty 50.
Shares of NCC, NTPC Green and JK Cement are in focus today.
Stock Market Live Update: Gold At Record High
Gold prices marked a fresh record high as it crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark with prices at Rs 1,10,650 on Tuesday. The prices were at Rs 1,09,820 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. Gold recently crossed the Rs 1,09,000 mark and since then, the yellow metal surged to over Rs 1,09,800 to hit the previous record.
Expectations of a possible rate cut from the Fed also drove the rally. The escalation of geopolitical tensions globally has pushed the demand for the yellow metal higher, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 37 points or 0.15% lower at 25,026.60. The BSE Sensex was 0.13% lower at 81,682.5.