Gold Price At Rs 1,21,000 Levels After Fed Rate Cut — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The gold prices in India today stood at Rs 1,21,040 on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a pause on rate cuts in December cannot be ruled out. The rates had dipped to Rs 1,19,930 on Wednesday.

Delivering on the expectations, the monetary policy authority trimmed the overnight lending rates 3.75–4% to 4–4.25%. After trading in the green for most of the day, the US spot gold slipped around 0.9% to $3,915.23 an ounce, as Powell made it clear that the Fed is yet to decide on delivering the rate cut projected in the final month of this year.

Gold prices had declined earlier this week, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand. On Sunday, top economic officials from Washington and Beijing agreed on the framework of a potential trade deal, which is expected to be discussed when US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea later this week.

The previous drop in prices was led by a confluence of factors including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown were factors cited for the price drop on the global scale.

Gold prices had scaled a new peak for the fifth consecutive session in the international market two weeks ago. The heightened US-China trade frictions has supported demand of the yellow metal, as reported by Bloomberg.