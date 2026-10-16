Gold ETF, FoF Investors Face Curbs On Fresh Investments From October 16

Mutual fund investors looking to invest fresh money in gold through fund-of-funds will face temporary restrictions from October 16, as several fund houses have stopped accepting new investments in their gold ETF FoF schemes ahead of the festive season.

The restrictions have been announced by several mutual fund houses, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and others. The curbs come just ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, when demand for gold typically rises in India.

The restrictions apply to gold ETF FoFs, which invest in units of gold exchange-traded funds. Depending on the scheme, the curbs cover fresh lump-sum investments, new systematic investment plan registrations, additional investments through existing SIPs, switch-ins and new systematic transfer plan registrations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

What Do The Restrictions Mean For Investors?

Investors will not be able to make fresh investments in the affected schemes while the restrictions remain in force. However, the curbs do not mean that existing investments have been frozen.

Existing SIP and STP instalments registered before the applicable cut-off are generally allowed to continue, as specified in the respective fund houses' notices. Redemptions and switch-outs also remain permitted.

Investors should check the specific notice issued by their mutual fund house, as the effective date, cut-off time, and transactions covered may differ across schemes.

The restrictions are temporary and will remain in place until further notice from the respective fund houses.

Why Have Mutual Funds Restricted Fresh Investments In Gold ETF FoFs?

The restrictions come at a time when gold demand typically strengthens ahead of India's festive season. Gold is a significant component of India's import bill, and a sharp increase in bullion imports can add pressure on the country's trade balance and the rupee.

India's gold imports fell to $1.8 billion in September from $2.3 billion in August, according to Reuters. However, the seasonal rise in demand during the festive period could lead to renewed pressure on imports.

Gold and silver have also attracted investor interest amid uncertainty in equity markets and demand for assets perceived as stores of value. Strong inflows into precious-metal investment products during a period of rising physical demand can add to concerns about the pace of gold-related purchases.

The latest restrictions could therefore be viewed in the context of managing fresh flows into gold-linked investment products during a period when domestic demand is likely to increase. However, the fund houses' notices have not uniformly provided a detailed public explanation for the move.

Also Read: Gold ETF Inflows Jump 71% MoM To Rs 4,451 Crore In September; More Details Inside

What Has SEBI Said?

SEBI had not issued a public statement on the restrictions at the time of reporting, and its official position on the developments remained unclear.

Reuters stated, quoting two officials from the bullion industry, that the suspension of bulk subscriptions followed discussions with the market regulator and also stated that SEBI had nudged the industry towards the move.

Investors should therefore distinguish between the restrictions formally communicated by individual fund houses and reports about the discussions that preceded them. Until further clarification is available, the specific scheme notices remain the key reference for understanding which transactions are affected.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Says Trade Barriers A Hurdle To China-India Ties

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.