Godfrey Phillips To Consider Bonus Issue On Sept. 20

The board of directors of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. will meet on Sept. 20 to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval and issue of bonus shares for every share held, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The bonus issue will be in the ratio of 2:1. Two new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalisation of reserves, the filing said.

Earlier in July, the cigarette maker announced that it will proceed with its plan to exit the retail business under the '24Seven' brand, following the lifting of an interim injunction by a district court in the capital.