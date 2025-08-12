Asian Stocks Advance Before US Inflation Data Release, Nikkei Climbs: Markets Wrap

The core consumer price index in the US, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, will show a 0.3% increase for July, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“There is no doubt about it, CPI will not be good,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “The bigger question is ‘does it matter?’ We think not.”

Money markets show traders have priced in more than two rate reductions by December, with about a 90% probability of a quarter-point Fed cut next month. The latest jobs report also pointed to a sharp cooling in the labor market over the last few months. Policymakers left rates unchanged at the end of July.

On tariffs, China confirmed it will suspend or cancel non-tariff countermeasures against the US in accordance with the agreements reached in the Geneva talks, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry.

“For now, the markets are pleased that progress is being made to extend the August 12 deadline, but this is by no means certain and no deal has been signed,” said Seb Mullins, Schroders’ head of multi-asset and fixed income in Australia. “The China trade deal is the most likely to flare up again, which will have the greatest impact on total US tariffs.”

Meanwhile, the Fed’s two vice chairs, Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are under consideration to serve as chair of the central bank when the position opens next year, according to two administration officials. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview additional candidates in the coming weeks, said the officials.

Trump named EJ Antoni, chief economist of the conservative Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics after firing the former head of the agency earlier this month.

Gold held a loss after Trump said imports of bullion won’t be subject to US tariffs, although traders were still waiting for formal clarification over the policy following a federal ruling last week that sowed chaos and confusion across the market.

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank is poised to deliver its third interest-rate cut this year on Tuesday as inflationary pressures ebb, while Governor Michele Bullock is expected to stick with her cautious stance on the monetary policy outlook.

On the geopolitical front, Trump downplayed expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as he seeks to end the war in Ukraine. Trump cast it as a “feel-out meeting” and saying he would confer with Ukrainian and European leaders after the sitdown.