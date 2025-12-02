Asian Stocks Rebound, Japan Bond Auction In Focus: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks staged a rebound on Tuesday following a selloff that saw cryptocurrencies lead declines in global risk assets. Japanese government bonds were in focus ahead of an auction of 10-year debt.

A gauge of Asian equities rose 0.5%, with South Korea’s tech-heavy market outperforming. Futures contracts for US stock indexes edged higher after the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.4% on Monday. Bitcoin fluctuated early in Asia after losing more than 5% on Monday.

This year’s final auction of 10-year Japanese bonds — scheduled for later Tuesday — has assumed greater importance for traders after increased speculation over an interest-rate hike saw yields surge. The yen traded weaker against the dollar after rising the most in a week on Monday, when Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda sent the clearest hint yet that his board might raise rates soon.

“Asia is trying to stabilize after Monday’s shake-out, but it still feels more like a pause than a full-hearted risk-on,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “The bigger swing factor for sentiment today is Japan’s 10-year JGB auction. With markets increasingly treating a December BOJ hike as the base case, any sign of weak demand or a soft bid-to-cover will reverberate well beyond Tokyo.”