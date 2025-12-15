Asian Stocks Fall On Tech Concerns, Bitcoin Slips: Markets Wrap

From a recent selloff in the shares of Nvidia Corp. to Oracle Corp.’s plunge after reporting mounting spending on AI, to souring sentiment around a network of companies exposed to OpenAI, signs of skepticism are increasing. Looking to 2026, the debate among investors is whether to rein in AI exposure ahead of a potential bubble popping or double down to capitalize on the game-changing technology.

The queasiness about the AI trade involves its uses, the enormous cost of developing it, and whether consumers ultimately will pay for the services. Those answers will have major implications for the stock market’s future.

Elsewhere, Treasuries stabilized Monday as debate raged in markets and among Federal Reserve officials on how much to ease policy next year.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she would prefer interest rates to be slightly more restrictive to keep putting pressure on inflation. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he is projecting more interest-rate cuts for 2026 than many of his colleagues.

Gold steadied following four days of gains, after the conflicting remarks from Fed officials prompted traders to curb bets on further monetary easing in the US next year. The dollar traded in a tight range against major peers after President Donald Trump said the new Fed chair will want rates to fall.

The global reserve currency notched its longest stretch of weekly losses last week since August as bets solidified for two Fed rate cuts in 2026, one more reduction than the central bank is indicating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In Asia Monday, a slew of Chinese data including retail sales and industrial production will be in focus. The reports will probably show the economy lost more speed in November, with slower consumption growth and a deeper decline in investment, according to Bloomberg Economics.

This week, the final flurry of major central bank policy meetings is due, including those from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. A heavy slate of global data to help assess the direction of monetary policy in 2026 is also due, including a growth reading in New Zealand, European activity data and inflation prints in Canada and the UK.

“The Santa Rally can’t get off the ground amid fresh AI valuation fears,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com. “While hardly as high stakes as last week, there’s enough event risk there to keep investors on their toes, possibly providing the spark for that Santa rally – or equally, a deepening sell-off.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 1%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1731

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.94 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0538 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6645

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $88,203.07

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,063.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.75%

Commodities