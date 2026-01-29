Garden Reach Shipbuilders Shares Surge After Q3 Result

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. have surged more than 4% after the company reported its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,574, accounting for gains of more than 2% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 2,518.

This comes on the back of third-quarter earnings that saw the company post a net profit of Rs 171 crore in the quarter ended December, up nearly 75% as compared to Rs 98.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday.

