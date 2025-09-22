FPIs Turn Net Sellers As H-1B Visa Woes Weigh On Markets

The FPIs sold a stake worth Rs 1,123.52 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 6,816 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Monday as H-1B visa woes trigger IT stock sell-off. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 124.70 points or 0.49% lower at 25,202.35 and the BSE Sensex closed 466.26 points or 0.56% up at 82,159.97. The Nifty fell over 0.69% during the day to 25,151.05, while the Sensex slipped 0.76% to 81,997.29.