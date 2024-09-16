NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Turn Net Sellers After Five Sessions
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Five Sessions

The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,995.2 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 10,640.5 crore.

16 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,635 crore </p><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@ibrahimboran?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Ibrahim Boran</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/100-us-dollar-bill-_aUwE2DnIPg?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,635 crore

(Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash)

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,635 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 754.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,995.2 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 10,640.5 crore.

The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.

ALSO READ

FPIs Inject Rs 27,856 Crore In Equities This Month On Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Opinion
FPIs Inject Rs 27,856 Crore In Equities This Month On Fed Rate Cut Hopes
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT