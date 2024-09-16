FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Five Sessions
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,995.2 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 10,640.5 crore.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,635 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 754.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.