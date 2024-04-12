FPIs Sell Rs 8,000 Crore In Indian Equities After Tweak In Mauritius Tax Deal

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,027 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

This comes after India and Mauritius amended a tax deal that will lead to closer scrutiny of investments coming in from the island nation.

This is the third-largest selling by overseas investors, after the Jan. 17 and 18 sell-off this year.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,341.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 24,240 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.