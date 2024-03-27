FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,170 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,198 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,851 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.