FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 666.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 862.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers, amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.75%, or 535.88 points, lower at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.69%, or 148.45 points, to close at 21,517.35.