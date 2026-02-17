FPIs Turn Net Buyers As Nifty Gains For Second Day, Mop Up Equities Worth Rs 995 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after purchasing Rs 995.21 crore worth of Indian stocks. They had began the week by offloading Rs 972 crore worth of Indian equities on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors engaged in muted buying action and net bought only Rs 187.04 crore worth of equities. On Monday they had bought equities worth Rs 1,666.98 crore. On Friday's session, they had purchased equities worth Rs 5,553.96 crore.

Last week, FPIs had largely infused money into Indian equities, barring Friday's session where they sold Rs 7,395.41 crore worth of stocks. On Thursday, they had bought Rs 108 crore, while DIIs bought 277 crore.

The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

FPIs had first turned net buyers a day after the trade deal was inked. In the first 16 days of February, they have infused more than Rs 13,000 crore in Indian equities, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

So far this year, Rs 22,594 crore worth of equities have been sold by the FPIs.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, led by the gains in Infosys and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty closed 0.2% or 42 points higher at 25,725 and the BSE Sensex ended 173.81 points higher at 83,450.96. The broader markets index, represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index underperformed benchmark indices, led by the fall in EIL's 5% fall, followed by Groww's 4% decline.

