FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Selling Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares on Thursday after two selling sessions.

The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,247 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 33rd straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,546 crore.

The FPIs sold equities worth Rs 1,100 crore on Wednesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,478 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.