FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday, after two consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,477 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.