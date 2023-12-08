ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday, after two consecutive sessions of selling.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,47...
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday, after two consecutive sessions of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,477 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 303.91 points, or 0.44%, higher at 69,825.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 68.25 points up, or 0.33%, at 20,969.40.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT