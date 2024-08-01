FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Three Days Of Selling
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 337 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 32,712 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
Both indices closed at their highest levels. Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24% to end at 25,010.90. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 25,078.30, and the Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,129.49.