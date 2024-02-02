FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 70.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 2,463.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 23,691 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
Benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher on Friday, led by gains in information technology companies and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 440.34 points, or 0.6%, to end at 72,085.63.