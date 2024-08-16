NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Turn Buyers After Three Sessions
FPIs Turn Buyers After Three Sessions

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,606.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

16 Aug 2024, 06:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Overseas investors snapped a three-session selling streak as it turned net buyers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped equities worth Rs 766.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 14,365 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.65% or 397.40 points higher at 24,541.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points to end at 80,436.84.

