ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Sellers For The Third Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,322.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,322.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,754.3 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,61,589 crore worth of Indian eq...
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,322.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,754.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,61,589 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The Nifty 50 ended 302.95 points, or 1.41% lower at 21,150.15, while the Sensex was down 930.88 points, or 1.3% at 70,506.31—the most since Oct. 26.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT