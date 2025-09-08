FPIs Stay Sellers For 11th Session, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 2,222 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, even as markets settled higher at close. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,222.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 10th session and bought stake worth Rs 2,887.2 crore. In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 17,701.2 crore.

So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 12,257 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Monday after falling sharply in the last hour of trade, closing near the day's low.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.15 points or 0.13% higher at 24,773.15 and the BSE Sensex closed 76.54 points or 0.09% up at 80,787.30. The Nifty rose as much as 0.58% during the day to 24,885.50, while the Sensex was up 0.57% to 81,171.38.

Eleven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, while Nifty IT, Pharma, FMCG and Energy closed lower.