FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Straight Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 799.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th session and bought equities worth Rs 3,097.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

In this month, the FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,902.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 41,212.6 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,840 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.