FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Straight Day
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 799.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th session and bought equities worth Rs 3,097.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
In this month, the FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,902.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 41,212.6 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,840 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The benchmark stock indices ended Wednesday's choppy session on a positive note, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording a session-day winning streak as ITC Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 71.35 points, or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 102.44 points, or 0.13% higher at 80,905.30.