FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Consecutive Day

Overseas investors remained sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,213.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11 successive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,102.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 12,801 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.