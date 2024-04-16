FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Tuesday for a third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,468.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

This comes as benchmark stock indices extended loss for the third consecutive day, amid geopolitical concerns weighing on investor sentiment.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,040.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 13,067 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.