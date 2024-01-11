FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 865 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,607.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 4,640 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.13%, or 28.50 points, higher at 21,647.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.089%, or 63.47 points, up at 71,721.18.