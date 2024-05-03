FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,392 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 690.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 3,378 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.