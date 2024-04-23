FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,044.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,918.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 3,793 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.