FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,064.2 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,276.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 30,663 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.