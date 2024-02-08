FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,933.7 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. So far in February, foreign investors have sold equities worth Rs 7,822.2 crore, according to the data.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,512.3 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest inflow in the last 10 days. On Jan. 24, domestic investors bought stocks worth Rs 6,012.6 crore, marking the highest inflow in 2024 so far.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of equities in January. This is the highest outflow in one year.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 24,774 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.