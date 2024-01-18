FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,977.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 3,852 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

On Wednesday, FPIs had recorded their highest-ever single-day selloff of Rs 10,578.1 crore.