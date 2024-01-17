FPIs Record Highest-Ever Single-Day Selloff

Foreign portfolio investors recorded their highest-ever single-day selloff on Wednesday, as they turned net sellers of Indian equities after two days.

FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 10,578.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The previous highest-ever single-day selloff was Rs 9,691 crore, on Nov. 3, 2017.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,006.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,630 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.