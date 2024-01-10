FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,721.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,080 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,290 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 73.85 points, or 0.34%, higher at 21,618.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 271.50 points, or 0.38%, to end at 71,657.71.