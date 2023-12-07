FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers in Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,564 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 9.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,931 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.