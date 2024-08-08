FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

ADVERTISEMENT
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,626.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 577.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 21,613 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points, or 0.74%, lower at 24,177, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points, or 0.73%, down at 78,886.22.
