ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,952.7 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 13,248 crore worth of Indian equitie...
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,952.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 13,248 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points or 0.04% lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points or 0.15% to close at 73,903.91.
Opinion
Bank Nifty Will Lead The Benchmark, Says Analyst
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT